wrestling / News

UPDATED: Kalisto, Gran Metalik Tweet That They Will Be Free Agents Soon, Braun Strowman Responds

August 19, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
Kalisto WWE Raw 100217 WWE 205 Live, Lucha House Party

Kalisto and Gran Metalik both took to Twitter today to note that they will be free agents in 10 months, seemingly teasing that they could leave WWE.

Braun Strowman responded, saying “#Adios” to Kalisto.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Gran Metalik, Kalisto, Ashish

More Stories

loading