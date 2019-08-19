wrestling / News
UPDATED: Kalisto, Gran Metalik Tweet That They Will Be Free Agents Soon, Braun Strowman Responds
August 19, 2019
Kalisto and Gran Metalik both took to Twitter today to note that they will be free agents in 10 months, seemingly teasing that they could leave WWE.
10 months…#freeagent
— KALISTO (@KalistoWWE) August 19, 2019
Me too carnal https://t.co/ckkIvRbUFt
— Gran Metalik (@WWEGranMetalik) August 19, 2019
Braun Strowman responded, saying “#Adios” to Kalisto.
— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) August 19, 2019
