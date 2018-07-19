wrestling / News
WWE News: Dolph Ziggler Appearing on MTV’s Wild ‘N Out Tonight, Kalisto Looks For Redemption From His ‘Lucha Things’ Promo
July 19, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE posted a video on YouTube of some behind-the-scenes footage of the reaction to Kalisto and his “lucha things” promo from the 2016 draft…
– Dolph Ziggler posted the following on Twitter, revealing that he will appear on MTV’s on MTV’s Wild ‘N Out tonight…
TONITE @WildNOut @MTV 11pm!
so many talented people all about entertaining and having fun. Congrats to all involved & thanks for letting me be a part @NickCannon pic.twitter.com/uiWe3w7aIl
— Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) July 19, 2018