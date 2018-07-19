Quantcast

 

WWE News: Dolph Ziggler Appearing on MTV’s Wild ‘N Out Tonight, Kalisto Looks For Redemption From His ‘Lucha Things’ Promo

July 19, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– WWE posted a video on YouTube of some behind-the-scenes footage of the reaction to Kalisto and his “lucha things” promo from the 2016 draft…

– Dolph Ziggler posted the following on Twitter, revealing that he will appear on MTV’s on MTV’s Wild ‘N Out tonight…

