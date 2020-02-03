wrestling / News
Kalisto Reportedly Out Due to Injury
February 3, 2020 | Posted by
Kalisto is currently on the shelf due to an injury, according to a new report. Pro wrestling Sheet reports that the WWE star suffered a shoulder separation that may have happened at a live event in Los Angeles in December. Lucha House Party were facing the Revival which ended suddenly, with medical team checking Kalisto out after the match.
The injury does not require surgery, though it’s unknown how long he’ll be out of action. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Kalisto for a quick and full recovery.
