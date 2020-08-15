wrestling / News
WWE News: Kalisto Returns to TV on Smackdown, Asuka Attacks Sasha Banks & Bayley
Kalisto is back on the mix on Smackdown, appearing for the first time since December. The Lucha House Party member came down during Gran Metalik and Shinsuke Nakamura’s singles match on tonight’s episode and distracted Nakamura to help Metalik pick up the win.
Kalisto has been out of action since suffering a shoulder injury he suffered at a live event at the end of December.
CAUGHT!#SmackDown @ShinsukeN @WWEGranMetalik pic.twitter.com/gZNnHAx4JX
— WWE (@WWE) August 15, 2020
#LuchaHouseParty is once again complete! @KalistoWWE is BACK!!@LuchadorLD @WWEGranMetalik pic.twitter.com/OxjfuZnSW3
— WWE (@WWE) August 15, 2020
LUCHA! LUCHA! LUCHA!@KalistoWWE is BACK on #SmackDown, and he just helped @WWEGranMetalik earn a huge win! cc: @LuchadorLD pic.twitter.com/V7cdY15xVe
— WWE (@WWE) August 15, 2020
– Asuka wasn’t willing to wait for SummerSlam to get her hands on Sasha Banks and Bayley. After winning the tri-brand battle royale to get a shot at Bayley’s title at the PPV, Asuka attacked both champions backstage as you can see below:
Is #Asuka2Belts in @SashaBanksWWE and @itsBayleyWWE's near future at #SummerSlam?#SmackDown @WWEAsuka pic.twitter.com/vmDKmSOXI3
— WWE (@WWE) August 15, 2020
