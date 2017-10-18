Kalisto Reveals Which Match Made Him Want to Be a Wrestler

– Kalisto discusses his upbringing, what match made him want to be a wrestler and more in a new interview with CBS Chicago. Highlights are below:

On immigrating to the US and growing up without much: “We literally came with nothing…At that time in Pilsen, gang violence was at an all-time high and our community was living in fear. Despite this, my family always remained positive and instilled in me that we were capable of overcoming any obstacle.”

On deciding he wanted to be e wrestler after watching Yokozuna vs. Undertaker in 1994: “[I remember thinking] ‘I feel like I’m gonna be in that ring. I can’t explain it.'”

On making it in WWE: “I ended up following my dream. Now I’m the cruiserweight champion for WWE…If you have a dream — fight for it.”