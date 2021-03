Kalisto Speaks About Not Getting Booked Since Being Drafted To Smackdown

Kalisto posted a new promo to Twitter in which he took shots at Lucha House Party and noted that it’s been 161 days since he was drafted to Smackdown. Kalisto has not wrestled on an episode of Smackdown since he was drafted. His only match in that time was at Survivor Series, as he was in a dual-brand battle royal won by The Miz.

He said: “Premier show. The land of opportunity. Smackdown. Thank you. Gracias. Thank you for allowing me to sit at your table. I am beyond grateful. But unfortunately there’s only room for one at that table. I’m sorry, guys. Lucha House Party. I mean don’t get me wrong. Lince Dorado, he is the king of lucha extreme. Gran Metalik? Well respected in Mexico and the king of the ropes. But you guys lack…you lack patience. You guys need to learn still. You need to survive just like I did. You need to swim with the sharks just like I did. You need to learn.

Do you guys believe that it has been 161 days? 161 days since I’ve been drafted to Smackdown. I know what you guys are thinking. You think that’s a disrespect to me? That’s a demotion to me? You think I went home and cried because I’m not booked? No. Every single day, every hour, minute, second…I used that as fuel for my fire. And that fire is building up and it keeps building and it keeps burning for that one match and that one motivation that kept haunting me and it keeps haunting me forever. You guys know what I’m talking about. I mean, we all want the same thing. So you are going to have to just…wait.”