WWE News: Kalisto Says He’s Still With the Company, Isaiah Scott on Facing Akira Tozawa

– Kalisto has given an update on his WWE status, noting that he is still currently with the company. The Lucha House Party member posted the following video to provide fans with an update due to a lot of questions about where he is.

“The answer is yes,” Kalisto said. “But unfortunately, I got hurt back on December 31st at the Staples Center in LA. So I ended up having an AC separation on my shoulder and some ligament tear. Thank God, no surgery, but it’s a longer recovery. And I’m taking my time to come back and I want to come back 100%.”

– The WWE Performance Center posted the following video with Isaiah “Swerve” Scott talking about facing Akira Tozawa: