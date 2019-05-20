WWE News: Kalisto Takes Credit For Busting Open Lars Sullivan, Money in the Bank Highlight Videos, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

– During last night’s WWE Money in the Bank, Lars Sullivan was busted open when he attacked all three members of the Lucha House Party before their scheduled six-man tag match. In a post on Twitter, Kalisto responded to a fan’s post by taking credit for the injury.

Lars got busted open when he head-butted Kalisto because of the spike like things on the top of his mask 🥵 #MITB pic.twitter.com/tUfqUxT4MW — Pulkit. (@SlayerMomsen) May 20, 2019

– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Akam (26) and Brian ‘Road Dogg’ James (50).