WWE News: Kalisto Takes Credit For Busting Open Lars Sullivan, Money in the Bank Highlight Videos, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays
– During last night’s WWE Money in the Bank, Lars Sullivan was busted open when he attacked all three members of the Lucha House Party before their scheduled six-man tag match. In a post on Twitter, Kalisto responded to a fan’s post by taking credit for the injury.
– WWE has released several highlight videos from last night’s Money in the Bank PPV:
– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Akam (26) and Brian ‘Road Dogg’ James (50).
