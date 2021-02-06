wrestling / News
Kalisto Teases Return on Tonight’s Smackdown, Potential Feud With Mysterios
It appears as if Kalisto may be making his return on tonight’s episode of Smackdown. The former Lucha House Party member appeared in a video posted to Twitter on Friday in which he re-introduces himself as “the greatest Luchador of all-time” and in the best shape of his life, taking shots at Rey and Dominik Mysterio.
Kalisto said, “So, you have the audacity to comment on my pictures and say Rey is the greatest of all-time. You are all brainwashed. See, the difference between Rey and I is opportunity. Hey Dominik, I see you’re used to all that, right? Opportunity at the Royal Rumble, that could’ve been me. I could’ve won that Royal Rumble! I could’ve beaten every single Superstar in that ring, and you didn’t. You’re weak. Rey, you have a weak son. He needs a lot to learn. I know what to do and I know my motivation. So Rey, it’s time for you to step aside, let the G.L.O.A.T. take over. I am done sitting on the sidelines.”
Opportunity or not.. I am DONE… sitting on the sidelines..#SmackDown #GLOAT #bluebrand #lucha mi tiempo es ahora!!.. @WWE pic.twitter.com/GKvBJqc1t6
— KALISTO the GLOAT (@KalistoWWE) February 5, 2021
