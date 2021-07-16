Kalisto Recalls Vince McMahon’s Reaction To His Physique After Return From Injury In WWE

Kalisto was recently interviewed by Lucha Libre Online, and one of the topics he discussed was Vince McMahon’s reaction to his physique when he returned from a shoulder injury in August of last year.

When discussing how McMahon reacted, Kalisto made it clear that the WWE chairman was thrilled with his body (via Fightful):

“Let me tell you the first reaction of Vince McMahon, I call him boss when he saw me back. I had finished doing a segment for the 24/7 Title and entered Vince’s office and there was a big meeting and I did not know there was a meeting, but I still went, ‘Nah, I’m going to get in.’ There was a huge table and everyone was there, including Shane (McMahon), and I was like ‘Hey boss! How are you doing?’ because we had a good relationship. After I walked in, Vince immediately said this, ‘Holy shit! You’re fucking ripped!’ My exact words after that were, ‘This is my I don’t give a fuck-Body.’ I was ready and to roll and he continued to tell me that I looked really good. We had another meeting later and I accomplished what I wanted to do.”

Kalisto was released by WWE back on April 15 after nearly eight years with the company.