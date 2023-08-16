Kamille Reaches 800 Days As NWA Women’s World Champion

Kamille has passed a new milestone as the NWA Women’s World champion. As the NWA announced on Tuesday, Kamille has hit 800 days as champion. That mark gives her the longest title reign since Jazz held the title for 948 days from September of 2016 until April of 2019. She has the sixth-longest run with the title of all time behind MsChif (818 days), Jazz, and three reigns by The Fabulous Moolah that ran 1,909 days; 3,651 days; and 3,841 days.

Kamille will defend her title against Natalia Markova at NWA 75 night one on August 26th.