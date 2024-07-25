wrestling / News
Kamille Makes AEW Debut On Dynamite, Joins Forces With Mercedes Mone
July 24, 2024 | Posted by
Kamille has made her AEW debut, appearing on this week’s Dynamite and allying with Mercedes Mone. Wednesday’s show saw the Kamille attack Britt Baker while Baker was in the midst of a back and forth promo with Mone. Mone then entered the ring and stood next to Kamille to indicate their alliance.
Kamille is a former NWA Women’s World Champion and left the NWA at the start of the year. She had reportedly signed with AEW back in February.
It's the POWERHOUSE @Kamille_brick! She just viciously attacked @RealBrittBaker 😱
Is she the enforcer for @MercedesVarnado? 💪#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/ElrRAFmzLc
— TrillerTV (@FiteTV) July 25, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Jarrett On Why TNA Didn’t Have Support From Online Fans
- Ted DiBiase On Coming Up With His Fist Drop, Mike Sharpe’s Post-Match Ritual
- Backstage Update on Rumored New Broadcast Deal for AEW With Warner Bros. Discovery
- Donovan Dijak Reflects on His Past Comments on CM Punk Going Backstage at WWE Raw