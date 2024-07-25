Kamille Makes AEW Debut On Dynamite, Joins Forces With Mercedes Mone

Kamille has made her AEW debut, appearing on this week’s Dynamite and allying with Mercedes Mone. Wednesday’s show saw the Kamille attack Britt Baker while Baker was in the midst of a back and forth promo with Mone. Mone then entered the ring and stood next to Kamille to indicate their alliance.

Kamille is a former NWA Women’s World Champion and left the NWA at the start of the year. She had reportedly signed with AEW back in February.