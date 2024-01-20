More on Kamille Backstage at AEW Dynamite This Past Wednesday

As previously reported, Kamille was backstage at Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, amidst reports that WWE recently made her an offer to join their NXT brand.

Fightful Select reports that the former NWA Women’s champion was at Dynamite mostly visiting friends, as she lives in the area. However, she did have conversations with “several people of influence” at the taping.

As of yesterday, she has yet to sign with anyone.