Kamille Says She’d Be ‘Content’ Staying With NWA

Kamille has had a strong run with the NWA, and she says that she would be content staying there for now. The former NWA World Women’s Champion spoke with the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell and was asked if she would be content keeping with the company as it grows, or if she is interested in going elsewhere.

“Of course I would be content staying with the NWA,” she said (per Fightful). “The word is definitely content. My husband is there. I been there for five years, I know the lay of the land, I know everyone there, I know how it works. I feel very comfortable there.”

She continued, “But there comes a point in your life too where you have say, ‘Okay, do I want to stay content, or do I want to get out of my comfort zone a little bit?’ So it’s definitely been something that’s been on my mind. But I have time to sort of think it out. So we shall see.”

Listen to “10/26 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 282): Kamille on NWA Samhein, her WWE tryouts, Nick Aldis, the NWA TV deals” on Spreaker.