Kamille Says She’s Had Conversations With Shawn Michaels

Kamille’s future wrestling home is a topic of heavy speculation among fans, and she recently noted that she’s spoken with Shawn Michaels. The former NWA star has previously acknowledged that she’s had interest from both WWE and AEW, and in an interview with WrestlingNews.co’s Steve Fall she said she’s spoken with the NXT creative head.

“Never say never is great in professional wrestling,” Kamille said about possibly joining WWE (per Fightful). “I mean, look at CM Punk going back to WWE. Literally never say never. Once again I just appreciated so much that that he’s even taking the time out to look at my work, to enjoy my matches, watch my promos. I had conversations with Shawn Michaels and I had no clue that Shawn Michaels had any idea who in the world I was and found out he was a big fan.”

She added, “Stuff like that blew my mind and it was super humbling and amazing. To hear Tony [Khan] have such nice feedback when you asked him the question the other day, was really refreshing.”

Khan said on the AEW Revolution media call to “Never say never” in regard to Kamille joining AEW and noted that she is “somebody we’ve scouted and somebody I have a lot of respect for and I’ve enjoyed her matches and enjoyed when I met her… She would certainly be a great fit in AEW at any time and certainly somebody we would keep under consideration.”