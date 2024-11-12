– Speaking to The Miami Herald’s Jim Varsallone at the premiere of Queen of the Ring at the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival, AEW wrestler Kamille discussed portraying the role of June Byers in the film. She also discussed the possibility of future acting roles.

Kamille said on the subject (via Fightful), “Honestly, it would depend on the role and type of movie. I do have certain standards and morals. In the entertainment industry, things can get muddy and complicated.” She continued, “I never want to overstep that ground. It would really depend on the role. I’m not going out and pursuing it. It would kind of depend if it fell in my lap, kind of like this.”

Queen of the Ring stars Emily Bett Rickards as women’s wrestler Mildred Burke. It’s currently being screened on the festival circuit across the country.