Kamille Thinks Jazz Deserves More Credit Than She Gets

Kamille took some time to praise her fellow former NWA World Women’s Champion Jazz during a recent interview. Kamille spoke with WrestlingNews.co and during the conversation, she talked about Jazz’s impact both as an in-ring competitor and i9n terms of backstage influence.

On Jazz’s contibutions to wrestling: “I’ve said this in many interviews, when they ask about the backstage thing, Jazz does not get the credit she deserves. Point blank, period,” she said (per Wrestling Inc). “I don’t know how, I don’t know what’s up with that, but Jazzy, straight down the camera, you know that we all love you and we respect you and think you’re a badass woman.”

She continued, “The people that matter, the people that know her know what she’s done, we get it. We get that Jazz laid [the groundwork], especially for women like me, like a big, strong woman, she laid that groundwork that you can be badass. You can be a badass woman and respect it.”

Jazz held the NWA World Women’s Championship for 948 days between September 2016 and April 2019, the third-longest run with the title. Kamille’s own reign lasted 812 days, coming to an end at NWA 75 when she lost it to Kenzie Paige.