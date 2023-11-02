Kamille on Looking to Regroup & Reset for 2024

– During a recent interview with the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast, former NWA Women’s World Champion Kamille spoke to Jason Powell about how she hasn’t been all too active in recent weeks. She stated the following (via Fightful):

“No, I mean I wrestled Madi Wrenkowski, I was in a tag team at AJ Cazana’s show. I just did a show, so I’ve had a few matches here and there just to make sure the ring rust is off. But yeah, I’m also taking it easy. It’s the end of the year. My plan for the end of the year was to kind of regroup, reset, and get ready for the next year. But like I said, I’ve been having matches here and there, maybe not just with the NWA but on the independents to make sure I don’t get too rusty.”

Kamille’s epic run as NWA World Women’s Champion ended last August at the NWA 75th Anniversary Show. She was defeated by Kenzie Page. She held the title for 812 days.