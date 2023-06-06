Kamille Marks Two Years as NWA Women’s World Champion

– NWA Women’s World Champion Kamille officially celebrates two years as champion. She won the belt from Serena Deeb on June 6, 2021. She wrote on today’s anniversary, “Two years of title defenses. Two years of continuous growth. Two years of turning the Burke into the Brickhouse. 💪🏼 🧱 Thank you all for being there for the ride 🙏🏼 ❤️ #OneTime @nwa”

The champion recently defended her title over the weekend at Night 2 of the 2023 NWA Crockett Cup. She beat Natalia Markova to defend her title.