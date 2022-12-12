Kamille Offers Best Wishes To Nick Aldis On Leaving NWA

Speaking recently in an interview with WrestlingNewsCo, Kamille shared her thoughts on Nick Aldis’ choice to leave NWA (via Fightful). She spoke about her personal connections with Aldis and also shared her perspective on the impact losing Aldis will have on NWA as a whole. You can find a few highlights from Kamille and watch the full interview below.

On her own history with Aldis: “This is gonna sound like I’m the coldest person ever, but I don’t really get attached to people like that, even though I did work with Nick for two years, underneath him. He’s my husband’s best friend, so he’s a family friend of ours. On just a friendship level, we love Nick. But on a business level, that’s none of my business. To me, all I’ve gotten from it is that he doesn’t really agree with the direction that NWA is going right now, and that’s okay. That’s his thoughts, and so he wants to try something new. I wish him the best of luck in trying new stuff in the free agency world because it can be a scary place. He’s betting on himself and [he’s] gonna see what happens. That’s that.”

On Billy Corgan and NWA’s reaction to Aldis’ departure: “I find it to be a bit sad that him and Billy kind of, I feel like I’m talking about a relationship, like a boyfriend/girlfriend, the way things ended. But sometimes in the heat of the moment, people feel a certain way and they just let it out, and that’s what happens. Especially with social media, it’s right there. If you’re feeling a certain way, you can just put it out right then, and things happen. But I think, as far as the locker room goes, I’m not in the men’s locker room. But I feel like everything will be just fine [laughs]. You can’t base your whole company around one person. So I think if someone left and then the whole locker room just fell apart, like ‘oh my gosh,’ that’s not a thing that happens. Maybe to people on the outside watching, they feel that way because for them, Nick was the face. But as far as the locker room goes, that’s not what happens. If someone leaves, you gotta keep working, it’s your your job, so it’s another day at the office. Someone’s gone, and now you just keep working.”