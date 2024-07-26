wrestling / News
Kamille Officially Signs With AEW
Kamille is officially All Elite, with Tony Khan announcing she has signed to AEW. The NWA alumna debuted on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, allying with Mercedes Mone. Khan posted to Twitter on Thursday to confirm that she has signed with the company, as you can see below.
Khan wrote:
“She returned to AEW last night on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite + appeared beside TBS Champion @MercedesVarnado today at @Comic_Con, and now it’s official!
@Kamille_brick is All Elite!”
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 26, 2024
