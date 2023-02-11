– During a recent interview with SEScoops.com’s Scott Fishman, NWA Women’s World Champion Kamille discussed Charlotte Flair being a dream matchup for her, and also her upcoming No DQ title match against Angelina Love at NWA Nuff Said. Below are some highlights:

Kamille Charlotte Flair being her dream matchup: “Businesswise and putting butts in seats and people wanting to see it, it would have to be Charlotte Flair. She is the best in the world. I think we would have a good backstory and story that could lead into it. Getting in there with someone who is so talented could help me learn and grow. It’s something people would want to see. I believe we are around the same size, so I think the dynamic of that would be very interesting.”

On facing Angelina Love at Nuff Said: “The fact is Angelina is a veteran. She has been doing this for a long time. When she was part of TNA, she was a needle mover. She got people watching. I think she surprises a lot of people because not only is she beautiful but so talented as well and intense. Her as my opponent, I know I’m bigger and have the advantage in that way. But she has that veteran status. I’ve never been in a no-DQ match. I’m sure she has been in a few scuffles here and there. She might have that advantage over me. I think it will come down to who wants it more. It is going to be a fight.”

Kamilla vs. Angelina Love is set for later today in Tampa, Florida.