Kamille on Her Interest in Potentially Working in WWE Someday

– During a recent appearance on the Insider’s Edge podcast, NWA Women’s World Champion Kamille discussed her interest in potentially working in WWE and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Kamille on if she ever wants a chance to work in WWE: Yeah, I think anybody that says no to that would be lying. Truthfully, WWE is, like you said, the Yankees. They’re the top of the top, and so I think that anybody who takes their wrestling career seriously, they wanna end up — even if it’s just for five years or something like that, just for the amount of time to prove that you’ve ‘made it’ and that all the work you’ve put in, all the hours of driving, all of the grind that no one sees has finally paid off. So, yeah, I would love to have that opportunity at some point.”

On what Billy Corgan thinks: “Even Billy, my boss, understands as well. NWA, although I freaking love working there, and I love all of my co-workers, the office, it’s great — we aren’t on that level yet, that’s a fact. So, although I want to be there to help the company grow and get as big as possible, I still would love to have the opportunity one day to work for WWE and show people on a larger scale what I’m made of, what I can do.”

On her hope that she could be an ambassador for people with similar personal issues: “Outside of that, personal life, stuff that I deal with. I would love to be a voice for people that deal with stuff that I deal with, and I think that being able to have a larger platform like that would give me the opportunity to speak to more people and hopefully inspire more people.”