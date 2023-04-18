Kamille Says She Isn’t Swayed By The “Prestige And Importance” Of Being In The Main Event

Speaking recently with WrestlingNews.co, NWA’s Kamille responded to a question about WWE’s decision to use the tag team fight for the main event on WrestleMania’s first night, rather than the bout between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair (via Fightful). Kamille expressed that she doesn’t overly value the pattern of emphasizing the headliner match at a given show specifically, stating that any match has the potential to be the highlight of an event. You can read a highlight from Kamille and watch the full interview below.

On her gauge of value for each show’s fights: “I might have a looked down opinion here, but I could care less about main eventing. I get the prestige and importance and that’s what is kind of billed to sell the show, but the thing is, from top to bottom the show has to be a good show and you’re able to steal the show with any match. I think if you put too much pressure or too much emphasis in that, it’s not that important to me. I understand it is to other people but I just think that you are where you are on the card and you make the most of that. I don’t think you’re less important if you’re not main eventing.”