Kamille Set to Compete on United Wrestling Network’s PPV Debut
Chalk up another member of the NWA who is set to compete on the first United Wrestling Network show in Kamille. The UWN announced on Friday that Kamille will face Heather Monroe on the debut of UWN’s Prime Time on September 15th. The show will be available on FITE.TV, with the first episode pre-orderable for $7.99 here or a four-episode bundle for $23.99 here.
The full announcement is below:
Kamille has been announced as the next NWA talent to compete on the debut of United Wrestling Network’s Prime Time pay per view series on September 15th. Kamille debuted in the NWA as the “insurance policy” for Nick Aldis as he battled The American Nightmare Cody for the Ten Pounds of Gold. Kamille, a former division 1 college softball player and football player showed off her impressive physicality in the time that followed spearing the likes of Tim Storm and former NWA Women’s World Champion Alysin Kaye. Kamille eventually made her NWA in ring debut defeating Madi Maxx.
In the spirit of Prime Time LIVE featuring the best of the NWA and the United Wrestling Network, Kamille (NWA) will face The Killer Bae Heather Monroe on September 15th. Heather Monroe along with her manager Halston Boddy have been a fixture on Championship Wrestling From Hollywood. Monroe also competed recently in AEW, including facing AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida.
Kamille vs. Monroe joins the debut Prime Time LIVE card including Nick Aldis defending the NWA World’s Heavyweight Title against Mike Bennett in the main event, and Alexander Hammerstone defending the West Coast Pro Wrestling Championship against EJ Sparks.
Additional talent announced to take part in the series so far include NWA Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa, Chris Dickinson, and UWN Tag Team Champions Static.
Pricing has been announced for United Wrestling Network / NWA Prime Time Live weekly pay-per-view series. Episodes can be purchased separately or as part of 4 episode bundles. Single episodes can be purchased through FITE for $7.99, four episode bundles can be purchased for $23.99. Single episodes are also available for $11.99 through iNDemand pay-per-view.
