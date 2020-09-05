Kamille Set to Compete on United Wrestling Network’s PPV Debut

Chalk up another member of the NWA who is set to compete on the first United Wrestling Network show in Kamille. The UWN announced on Friday that Kamille will face Heather Monroe on the debut of UWN’s Prime Time on September 15th. The show will be available on FITE.TV, with the first episode pre-orderable for $7.99 here or a four-episode bundle for $23.99 here.

