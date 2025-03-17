wrestling / News
Various News: Kamille Set For Highspots Signing, FOCO Releasing New Steve Austin Bobblehead, IWRG The Armageddon Results
– Kamille is set for a live, virtual autograph signing through Highspots on Thursday at 5 PM ET. You can pre-order the items that will be signed here.
– FOCO has announced the release of a new Steve Austin King of the Ring bobblehead.
– IWRG held their event The Armageddon on March 9 at Arena Naucalpan in Naucalpan de Juárez, Estado de Mexico., Mexico. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Angel Kid, León Rojo Jr. & Titanium def. Tormento Jr., Guerrero Jaguar & Rabbit.
* Los Cocos (Super Porro, Coco Azul Jr. & Coco Rojo Jr.) def. Simpatik-O, Apatik-O & Neurotik-O.
* Rebel & Las Águilas (Águila Roja & Águila Oriental) def. Máscara de Hierro, Príncipe Centauro & Super Boy.
* Águila Dorada def. Rocky Bulldog.
* Sagittarius & Los Porros NG (Lunatik Extreme & Ovett Jr.) def. Paranoiko, Lunatik Fly & Fly Star.
* Hell Boy & Aquiles def. Águila Roja & Hijo de Alebrije.
* Sky Team (Místico, Máscara Dorada & Neón) def. Magnus & Los Infernales (Averno & Euforia).
