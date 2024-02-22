Kamille Teases Her Next Step In New Video, Says AEW, TNA and WWE Are Interested

Kamille has posted a new video in which she answers fan questions and teases what her next move in wrestling will be. At the end of the video, she noted that AEW, TNA and WWE are all interested in her. It ends just before she says where she’s going.

She said: “The question I got the most of, the thing that’s been on everyone’s mind of course: WWE, AEW o TNA. Luckily, I had interest from all three, and I’m very blessed for that. I took all of January to really think through my options and weigh out the pros and cons of everything, After much deliberation, I have decided, and the company I’ve decided to go with is…”