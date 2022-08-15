wrestling / News
Kamille, Tim Storm and More Set For This Week’s NWA Powerrr
August 15, 2022 | Posted by
The National Wresting Alliance has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr, including Kamille, Tim Storm and more. The episode debuts on FITE TV tomorrow night at 6:05 PM ET, then streams on Youtube this Friday.
* Kamille vs. Hayley Shadows
* Tim Storm vs. Larry D
* Rylee & Paola Blaze vs. Chelsea Green & Angelina Love
* BLK Jeez vs. Rodney Mack
This week on #NWAPowerrr every match matters as we get closer and closer to #NWA74 's 2-night wrestling extravaganza at the Chase!
📺 FIRST on @FiteTV Tuesdays.
💥 FREE on @YouTube Fridays.
⏰ 6:05 EST
🔥 The NWA. Wrestling as it’s meant to be. pic.twitter.com/bUhnE6TsiQ
— NWA (@nwa) August 15, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Zelina Vega at Film Premiere in Red Dress, Mandy Rose, Max Dupri Top Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
- Backstage Update on ROH Contract Status of Alex Zayne & Ian Riccaboni
- Mark Henry Says the Writers of the WWE Attitude Era Were ‘Little Perverts’
- New Report Suggests Vince McMahon’s $5 Million In Unrecorded Payments May Have Been to Trump Foundation