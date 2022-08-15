Kamille, Tim Storm and More Set For This Week’s NWA Powerrr

The National Wresting Alliance has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr, including Kamille, Tim Storm and more. The episode debuts on FITE TV tomorrow night at 6:05 PM ET, then streams on Youtube this Friday.

* Kamille vs. Hayley Shadows

* Tim Storm vs. Larry D

* Rylee & Paola Blaze vs. Chelsea Green & Angelina Love

* BLK Jeez vs. Rodney Mack