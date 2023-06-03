Kamille Wants To See NWA Grow, Says They’re Finding Their Place

Kamille is the face of the NWA women’s division, and she just wants to see the company grow further and finds its place. The NWA Women’s World Champion spoke with Denise Salcedo for Instinct Culture and talked about her goals for the company and more. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:

On her goals for the company: “I mean, with NWA, I just want us to grow. I want people to really give NWA a chance because I think a lot of people think, ‘Oh, just because it’s old school maybe I won’t like it.’ I’ve said it a million times and I’ll say it again, if you give anything a chance in the NWA, watch the women’s division, because I can promise you will have a good time watching those matches. The girls are feisty, hit hard, and tell a good story. It’s just a fun match to watch every single time it’s on the card. Maybe I’m biased, but I do think that. Not just my matches, but all the women on the card. So I just want us to grow.”

On being part of the company’s show in Mexico: “I mean, I went to Mexico for the big festival Billy (Corgan) was doing there and that was amazing. That was so much fun because the culture there, they love wrestling. Then they had a couple of people who went over to Australia for a tour as well. I think we’re about to do in August, Billy’s touring, and he’s bringing wrestling as a part of that as well. So it’s like, NWA is now starting to spread out and get out there. I think we’re just really trying to find our place. You know, where’s NWA going to fall in the wrestling landscape?”