wrestling / News

Kane Advertised For Raw Live Events This Month

August 5, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kane RAW

– Kane is set to return to the ring for WWE later this month for two Raw shows. Per PWInsider, WWE is advertising the wrestler-turned-mayor for the August 23rd and 24th Raw live events in Bossier City and Lafayette, Lousiana respectively.

This would be Kane’s first appearances since his match at WWE Crown Jewel.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kane, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading