Kane Advertised For Raw Live Events This Month
August 5, 2019 | Posted by
– Kane is set to return to the ring for WWE later this month for two Raw shows. Per PWInsider, WWE is advertising the wrestler-turned-mayor for the August 23rd and 24th Raw live events in Bossier City and Lafayette, Lousiana respectively.
This would be Kane’s first appearances since his match at WWE Crown Jewel.
