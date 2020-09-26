Kane Criticized For Video Calling Knox County Board Of Health ‘Sinister Forces’ Over Pandemic Policies

Kane has drawn fire due to his job as Knox County Mayor after a video leaked online in which he appears to referred to the Knox County Board of Health as “sinister forces within” over their pandemic policies. WVLT in Knoxville, Tennessee reports that the video was released online on September 18th, featuring Kane — real name Glenn Jacobs — doing narration over images of the US Constitution and American Flag which said “Today, this foundation is once again under attack — not from some ominous enemy abroad, but from sinister forces within.”

The video then shows the faces of the Board of Health members, apparently referring to them as “Unelected bureaucrats who cast down edicts which carry the force of law with no accountability and no recourse.”

The video was released online by a group known as “Freedom Forward.” Jacobs said that the video was never intended to be posted online; rather, he wrote it with State Rep. Jason Zachary and The Bed Store owner Roger Cunningham to be played at a private meeting that Cunningham had organized.

Dr. Maria Hunt of the County Board called out the video, which has since been taken down. Hurt told the outlet, “Each of us took solemn oaths to protect our patients, when we entered healthcare. We did not create the pandemic. Pinning us against people creates the imagery that we are not on the side of the people we are trying to protect.” She said that hatred posted toward them had already made them concerned and added, “My grown children begged me to start using an alarm system.”

Board member Patrick O’Brien added, “I saw this video and it disturbed me. It disheartened me. It hurt. We are volunteers, we are the people. As a military officer who has sworn to serve this country, I felt threatened by what I saw.” Another board member said that a “number of people” have personally encouraged them to resign for safety reasons.

“The group was encouraged to get involved with local government – not advocate against the Board of Health,” Jacobs said in a statement. “I am not directly involved in Freedom Forward. I was invited as a guest.” He added that his understanding is that the group Citizen Advertising filmed and produced the video at no cost and that while he stands by what he said, he “feels terrible that the Health Department got caught in the political crossfire” and that he doesn’t believe the people on the board are the problem, but rather their powers.

“I do apologize if anyone felt threatened,” he said. “I can’t apologize for my sentiments because that’s how I feel. There has to be some sort of balance and check to that, and it should be county commission.”