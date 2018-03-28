Kane Discusses Why He’s Running For Mayor, What He Wants to Accomplish

– Kane appeared on FOX Business and discussed his run for mayor of Knox County, Tennesee. Video is below, along with highlights via WZ’s Bill Pritchard:

On why he’s running for mayor: “Like a lot of people, I’m concerned with the direction that the country is taking. America has its wars, it has its problems, but when it all boils down, we are still the shining example, what the rest of the world looks to of freedom and liberty. When you think about it, the federal government gets a lot of press, and that’s what the media talks about, but your state and local governments—in many ways—have more impact on your life than the federal government does. So, that’s why I decided to run to become the next Mayor of Knox County.”

On what he wants to address as mayor: “The one thing I like to talk about is what I’m not going to do. I’m not going to raise taxes. We have quite a bit of money coming in, like with the federal government, that we need to look at spending; it’s the same at your local levels. We need to look at more career and technical education at our schools. We have, for far too long in this country—going to college is certainly a path to success for many students, but some kids work better with their hands. They should have the tools that they need to excel in whatever area that they want. We have two of the premiere research and development facilities right here in Knox County, Tennessee; one is the Oakridge National Laboratory and the other is the University of Tennessee. I really believe that our area can become a global player in the sectors of research and development and advanced manufacturing. John, we have the world’s first 3D printed car on a factory show room right here in Knox County, which is just extraordinary. And then of course, you talk about the opioid epidemic, and that’s hitting so many families, not all here in Knox County, but around the country. That’s something that we’ve got to get our brains and our arms wrapped around.”