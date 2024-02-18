Kane Doesn’t Expect To Return To the Ring

Kane doesn’t see a WWE in-ring return in his cards. Glenn Jacobs recently spoke with David Gornowski and said that while he won’t definitively say no, he doesn’t see another match as likely.

“I am probably not getting in the ring,” Jacobs said (per Fightful). I watch it now and I’m amazed at how athletic everybody is. I don’t think my body can take that kind of punishment anymore, you know?”

He added, “We always say never say never. So I leave the door open to many different things.”

Since leaving the ring, Jacobs has ended up in politics and is the mayor of Knox Country, Tennessee.