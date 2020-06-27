Kane Forced to Withdraw From Political Event Due to Health Issue

– According to a report by WrestlingInc.com, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, aka WWE Superstar Kane, was forced to withdraw from a campaign fundraising event for Eric Brakey due to an undisclosed health issue. The Liberty and Lobsters event has reportedly been moved to a later date.

Eric Brakey is currently running for the US House for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District. Brakey’s campaign team released the following statement on Kane withdrawing from the event. According to the official statement, his issue is not serious: