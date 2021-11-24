Kane on His Transition Into Politics, His Wife Being a Strong Partner

– Speaking to The Doug Collins Podcast, former WWE Superstar Kane (aka Glenn Jacobs) discussed his wrestling career winding down and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kane on getting into politics: “As my wrestling career was starting to wind down and I could see that I was getting older and starting to lose a step. I knew that I needed to do something else in my life. I had always been interested in politics and government. Mainly, my philosophy is very Conservative-Libertarian. My interest was keeping the government off my back.”

Kane on his wife Crystal: “Crystal raised the kids and she also worked and did everything. It’s really because of her. I don’t think it’s possible to do that if you don’t have a strong partner. Not everybody is built for that, frankly, and that is okay. It is what it is. I think you just have to understand the dynamics in your personal relationship, or in your marriage if that’s the case. I was able to do it because Crystal could just do it. She had actually been a single mom before we got married. Probably nine years, or so. So, she was used to that anyway. But it’s always hard. On our side of things, we miss all the good stuff. We miss the birthday parties and the holidays and the basketball games and that’s what’s really difficult.”