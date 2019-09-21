Kane Was Honored to be a Part of The Fiend/Seth Rollins Storyline, Doesn’t Know What His Future Holds for WWE

– Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast recently interviewed Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee Glenn Jacobs, who is still a part-time WWE Superstar. During the interview, Kane discussed his return to Raw this week and getting attacked by The Fiend Bray Wyatt. Below are some highlights. Kane was promoting his upcoming autobiography, Mayor Kane, that’s due out in November, and also the launch of his new wrestling school, The Jacobs Prichard Wrestling Academy.

Kane on his return to Raw last Monday: “As far as a shocking crazy return, I think it was. I think and as we say it was a really good piece of business. I’ve told people all along that last Monday they were in Knoxville so it was in my hometown and gosh, what a rush. Sometimes I forget about that but there is nothing like it. There is nothing like walking through that curtain and the entrance music and all that stuff. So, I’ve told people all along that I would never say that Kane is over because I don’t know when that part of my life will be over. If WWE asked me to do something, I’m probably going to try to do it because I really enjoy it. That was just a great night.”

Kane on facing The Fiend Bray Wyatt: “To also be involved with the Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt/Fiend story line, what an honor to be able to do that. It was a great night. Even I get creeped out by Bray Wyatt as The Fiend. I think that is a tremendous character and I’m also really happy when any of the guys are able to be successful. I think Bray is very creative and everything he has done as Bray Wyatt and now The Fiend character. It has all been great and he is such a wonderful performer.”

On his future in WWE: “Think about that? You get to go out and WWE is major league. Gosh, every once in a while you get to go out and check into a game with Lebron James or be on the football field with the New England Patriots, it is that level when you get to be on WWE programming. I don’t know what the future holds but at least for one night it was pretty doggone cool.”



