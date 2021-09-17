Kane Honors Bianca Belair With Proclamation Before WWE Smackdown

Bianca Belair’s honoring in a Senate Joint Resolution was officially presented to her by Kane on Friday ahead of Smackdown. WWE posted a photo of the Knox County mayor and WWE Hall of Famer presenting Belair with the Senate Joint Resolution that was issued on Thursday at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville.

You can see the photo below. Belair also attended a Austin-East Magnet homecoming pep rally yesterday and was honored by high school, which she is a graduate of.

Belair is set to face Becky Lynch in a rematch for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at Extreme Rules next weekend.