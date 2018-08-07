Kane Hopes to Always Be Part of WWE, Even as Mayor of Knox County

Kane recently spoke with Rolling Stone, and stated that he hopes to always be part of WWE, even as mayor of Knox County…

“WWE is always going to be part of me and hopefully I’ll always be part of it. I haven’t ruled out making special appearances every now and then. My main priority is being mayor, of course. [My role in the WWE] does bring a lot of attention to Knox County, so that’s cool. It’s just a matter of making sure everything I do — WWE or any other outside stuff — does not impact my role as mayor.”