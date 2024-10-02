Kane Hosting Canned Food Drive To Help With Hurricane Helene Relief

Glenn “Kane” Jacobs is hosting a canned food drive to help those affected by Hurricane Helene. The WWE Hall of Famer and Knox County mayor announced that he’s hosting a canned food and bottled water drive for those in East Tennessee affected by the hurricane, teaming up with Mission of Hope and Knoxville Wholesale Furniture.

Jacobs wrote:

“I will be teaming up with Mission of Hope and Knoxville Wholesale Furniture to host a canned food and bottled water drive to help the victims of the East Tennessee flood. It’s this coming Saturday, October 5th, 10am until 4pm, at 7428 Kingston Pike. Please join us.”