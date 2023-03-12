Kane On How His WWE Experience Helped In Politics, Possibly Seeking Higher Office

Kane is busy these days as the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, and he recently talked about how his WWE run helped him in his current position. Glenn Jacobs spoke with TMZ Sports for a new interview, and you can see some highlights below:

On if his time in WWE helped him in politics: “I think it did. Everything is always about your interpersonal relationship skills, right? And even in WWE, you don’t think about that but it’s true. And the things that made me successful in WWE, just being a good business person, being someone that understood that you had to work for the company and it really wasn’t about you; it was about making the company better. And what was good for the company would help you. I think all those things really, really did help me.

“And obviously also, I’m used to dealing with media. I’m used to talking in public and all those sort of things. And also, I’m used to being in the public eye which, for someone that would come into politics from the outside. And everything that you do is scrutinized and you know, everything is looked at, and people always want to talk to you. I think it would have freaked me out, but for the fact that WWE is the same thing, right? Uou’re somewhat of a celebrity, so people know about you, want to talk to you on the street a little. Different, but nevertheless you’re still in the public eye. And I think that experience may have helped me more than anything else.”

On whether he’d be interested in seeking a higher office: “I don’t know, I’m just trying to do the best job I can as mayor right now. So we’ll leave that until the time comes.”

