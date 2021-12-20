Kane Says Imposter Kane Angle Was Cut Short Because Vince McMahon Hated the Wig

Kane has revealed that the Imposter Kane angle from 2006 was ended early because Vince McMahon hated the wig that was used for the imposter. The angle ran in 2006 but was quickly cut short, and during a panel at Steel City Con Kane said that it was due to the wig worn by Doc Gallows for the character.

You can see highlights of the discussion and the full video below, per Wrestling Inc:

On rarely being on the receiving end of yelling from McMahon: “ [McMahon] actually — I never really got that much [Vince yelling] because… Vince would more direct his criticism at people producing the matches, okay, because he didn’t want to, you know, he didn’t want to jump on the performers, alright? So I never really got that much.”

On the Kane imposter angle: “In Drew’s case [Doc Gallows], it’s kind of funny because they had that short-lived Kane thing, right? That he was the imposter Kane and what happened was … So I’d gone down and seen Drew’s outfit and stuff and we’d kind of worked a little bit together before he debuted as that, down where NXT was at that time in Georgia and he’s wearing this wig and it was like a synthetic hair wig and it was terrible and I was like, I remember calling I think Johnny Laurinaitis or someone and saying, ‘It’s great but the wig’s gotta go, okay? The wig looks as fake as all get out.’”

On McMahon losing it over Gallows’ wig: “They didn’t switch the wig and there he is on live TV with this frizzy hair and Vince went ballistic. Not at him, but at the fact that the thing looked silly and that was actually why that whole thing was ditched was because Vince thought it made such a terrible first impression and actually made Kane, my character look bad because here you have this person — you got this guy with bad hair beating me up basically. But you know, the imposter Kane, you can tell that it was very poorly done.”