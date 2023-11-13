wrestling / News
Kane Is Happy To See Triple H In Charge Of WWE Creative
Kane was surprised by WWE’s merger with the UFC, but he’s happy to see that Triple H is now in charge of creative. The WWE alumnus recently spoke with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestlebinge and talked about the moves. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:
On Vince McMahon selling WWE: “It was surprising to me, too. In the end, Vince always does what’s best for business. So I think, from a big-picture perspective, it’s a great thing for everybody and the benefit for all of our fans, and in the end, that’s what it’s all about.”
On being in favor of Triple H taking over creative: “Yeah, man. I’m a huge fan. Triple H has the best wrestling mind of anybody [that I’ve ever known.] So, I’m really looking forward to seeing what the product is moving forward.”
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Was Surprised The USA Network Would Not Retain The Rights To WWE NXT
- Vince Russo Says TNA’s Main Event Mafia Was Better Than the Bloodline
- Update on Plans For Men’s Wargames Match at WWE Survivor Series (SPOILERS)
- The Undertaker Reveals WWE Made Their Rings Softer When Vince McMahon Began Taking Bumps