Kane Is Happy To See Triple H In Charge Of WWE Creative

Kane was surprised by WWE’s merger with the UFC, but he’s happy to see that Triple H is now in charge of creative. The WWE alumnus recently spoke with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestlebinge and talked about the moves. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On Vince McMahon selling WWE: “It was surprising to me, too. In the end, Vince always does what’s best for business. So I think, from a big-picture perspective, it’s a great thing for everybody and the benefit for all of our fans, and in the end, that’s what it’s all about.”

On being in favor of Triple H taking over creative: “Yeah, man. I’m a huge fan. Triple H has the best wrestling mind of anybody [that I’ve ever known.] So, I’m really looking forward to seeing what the product is moving forward.”