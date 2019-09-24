Kane, Mick Foley, Gangrel Added To New York Comic Con

– WWE legends Kane, Mick Foley, and Gangrel have been added to New York Comic. Here’s a look at the updated lineup when it comes to wrestling.

ALL WEEKEND

The Headlocked Comics booth (#137) will have a number of guests from the world of professional wrestling as well as exclusive comic art prints. Guests confirmed thus far include Mick Foley (Thursday, Saturday, Sunday) and Gangrel.

The Troma Table will be selling exclusive “Toxie Club” t-shirts, a mash-up tribute to The Bullet Club and the ever-lovable Toxic Avenger.

Boom! Studios’ booth will have an exclusive Smackdown #1 art print as well as a Jinder Mahal art print from artist Marco D’Alfonso.

PANELS

THURSDAY 10/3

4:15 PM – “Discover the groundbreaking comic book drama that’s taken the wrestling world by storm! Headlocked is out to change the way you look at professional wrestling by using actual wrestlers as the artists. And by building their series completely outside of the direct market, they’re changing the game for self-publishers as well! Mike Johnson (PWInsider) leads a discussion with series creator Michael Kingston, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, Gangrel artist Doug Hills, and surprise guests as they discuss their contributions to wrestling, and comics and how they’ve been influenced by them.” – Room 1A21 –

FRIDAY 10/4

4:15 PM -WarnerMedia is bringing All Elite Wrestling for panel discussion with AEW Champion Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Awesome Kong, Nyla Rose, Brandi Rhodes and Jungle Boy discussing the promotion and series in Room 1A10.

SIGNINGS

Friday 10/4 – Jinder Mahal signing at 1 PM at the BOOM! Studios Booth, #502.

Friday 10/4 – Kane aka Knox County, TN Mayor Glenn Jacobs at 3 PM signing preview copies of his new book Mayor Kane: My Life in Wrestling and Liberty at the Hachette Books booth #2218.

Friday 10/4 – Jinder Mahal signing at 5 PM at the Entertainment Earth Booth, #502.