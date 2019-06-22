Kane on If the Negative Stigma on Pro Wrestling is Broken, Being Stereotyped as a Wrestler

– WWE alum and Knox County mayor Glen “Kane” Jacobs discussed the negative stigma associated with wrestling on Busted Open Radio. Kane discussed how he’s often stereotyped with the label of being big and dumb, and whether that stigma is being lifted thanks to people like himself, John Cena, The Rock and more.

Highlights from Kane are below:

On fighting the stigma of being a wrestler: “Yeah, it is [hard], and I’m sure you go through the same thing, Mark [Henry]. There is an unfortunate stereotype [regarding] people like us that make a living with their body, big guys. Somehow, the size of your brain is inversely correlated to the size of your body. So the bigger you are, the stupider you are, sometimes it feels like people think. And that is unfortunate. If you look up and down the roster man, most everybody went to college even if they didn’t have college degrees. And also just managing what we have to manage as far as, it’s not only going out to the ring for 10 or 15 minutes a night. It’s travel, and your finances and of course, since we’re independent contractors, we’re responsible and have to keep track of a lot more stuff than most other people do that are employees. So that’s one of the things that I’m really trying to do to the extent I can, is try and break that stereotype. It just amazes me to have people like John Cena and Dwayne Johnson, who are out there. Cena is becoming a big movie star, Dwayne is the #1 movie star in the world, but there’s still this stereotype about professional wrestlers. And I just don’t get it. How much more do the people have to do to prove that we’re smart too? But I do what I can.”

On if the stigma is being broken now due to guys like him, Cena and Rock: “I don’t know. I really think the popularity of wrestling, especially WWE of course, during the Attitude era got so many people involved as fans. And now these people grew up and are in decision-making positions. And I think that helps tremendously. You look at Ric Flair right now, he’s made this enormous comeback in pop culture. Ric wrestled back in the ’80s and ’90s, and now all of a sudden you see all these professional athletes and they’re all doing Flair’s schtick. Because they watched him when they were kids, and now they’ve grown up and they’re paying homage to him. I think that’s more of it, really. I think that it’s also WWE being more mainstream entertainment. For years, of course, professional wrestling was confined to National Guard armories and high school gyms. Now, since WWE is a global company and so large, it goes so many places and has enormous events, I think that helps as well. So hopefully we have, at least to some extent, broken the stigma. I mean, people are always gonna say stuff, of course. But I think that people for the most part realize now that ‘Hey, they’re entertainers and they’re pretty good entertainers, too.'”

