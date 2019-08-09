Kane Not Making WWE Appearances Even Though He’s Advertised

WBIR in Knoxville reports that even though WWE is advertising Kane for their live events in Bossier City, Louisiana (August 23) and Lafayette, Louisiana (August 24), he’s not set to appear at either one of those events. The news was confirmed after WBIR contacted Knoxville County Communications Director Rob Link. Link said that Kane is not set to appear at any of the shows “at any time.” Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, is of course currently working hard as the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.