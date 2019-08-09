wrestling / News
Kane Not Making WWE Appearances Even Though He’s Advertised
August 9, 2019 | Posted by
WBIR in Knoxville reports that even though WWE is advertising Kane for their live events in Bossier City, Louisiana (August 23) and Lafayette, Louisiana (August 24), he’s not set to appear at either one of those events. The news was confirmed after WBIR contacted Knoxville County Communications Director Rob Link. Link said that Kane is not set to appear at any of the shows “at any time.” Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, is of course currently working hard as the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.
More Trending Stories
- Charlotte Flair Thinks Roman Reigns Standing Behind Becky Lynch on WWE 2K20 Cover Sends a Big Message, Addresses Negativity Over Lynch Sharing the Cover
- Alex Shelley Talks About Some of TNA’s ‘Moronic’ Booking Decisions During His Time There
- Kay Lee Ray Hopes Intergender Wrestling Happens In WWE Sooner Rather Than Later
- Salina de la Renta On How Total Divas Got Her Into Wrestling, Not Being Into It Growing Up