Kane on His Favorite Undertaker Matches, Filming Brothers of Destruction, If They Left Anything On the Table

Kane discussed his long history with the Undertaker, favorite matches, filming Brothers of Destruction and more in a new interview with TV Insider. You can check out some highlights below:

On filming the Brothers of Destruction documentary: “It was really awesome. I went down to Austin, Texas, to meet up with Mark and the crew. It was a small theater that due to COVID-19 of course [didn’t have] a live studio audience. We just got to talk for three hours about The Undertaker-Kane rivalry, the “Brothers of Destruction,” and Paul Bearer. It was the first time in history Glenn Jacobs and Mark Calaway have had that conversation in public, which I think fans everywhere will really enjoy. It was also pretty neat because for me it filled in many blanks. It gave me more appreciation for the history between the two of us and the characters. I actually got to ask him questions I didn’t know the answer to just because I had never thought of them. In WWE, you’re performing every night and going all over the place and everything is a blur and goes by so quickly. A couple of times something would come up and I’d be like, “I’ve never asked you this.” For me, it was really cool to be able to fill in what essentially are blanks in my career.”

On which of their matches means the most to him: “The two are the first WrestleMania match and Inferno match [at Unforgiven]. The WrestleMania 14 match was special because it was my first WrestleMania. To be there against The Undertaker in that spot as the culmination of this storyline was a dream come true. Fast forward to the next month and it’s the Inferno match. I think a lot of people thought the WrestleMania match would be the end as far as Kane was concerned. And if I would be around for a while, I’d probably be dropped down the card. We then have this even bigger spectacle at the next pay-per-view in the Inferno match. The first time anything like this had been done in WWE. I actually thought it was one of our best matches from a technical standpoint. I would pick the Inferno match as a fan, but for me emotionally, the WrestleMania match was my favorite. ”

On if he thinks there’s anything they left on the table together: “One of the things about WWE is everything moves so quickly. Just because of the nature of the business things can get left on the table because you can’t always take your time and bring depth to everything. We do mention this in the documentary, but there are certain things we wanted to take more time doing. Unfortunately, the industry and nature of the beast doesn’t allow that. I think overall just the fact that Kane was introduced in early October of 1997 and then on until April 1998 for WrestleMania. In between we had this long story. The fact we were able to do that and fill that with good content and move away from Kane versus Undertaker and get back to it later on. That made up for shortfalls or disappointment we may have had otherwise.”

On his favorite moment from the build to their first WrestleMania match: “It was right before Royal Rumble where it was Undertaker versus Shawn Michaels in the casket match. I ended up putting Undertaker in the casket and setting it on fire. The week before that we had teased Undertaker and Kane coming together. DX was attacking Undertaker in State College, PA [on Raw]. It appears we were going to put our differences aside and reunite. The crowd was so into it I had goosebumps. Then of course there was the big swerve and the next thing you know I put Undertaker out of action for a few months. Being able to do all that stuff and take our time with that story. No matter what came after, that was the money right there.”

On how he’s sum up his bond with Taker: “Mentally, our relationship was one that started with, “I can’t believe I’m talking to The Undertaker !” Very much one where I was in awe because I was a huge Undertaker fan before I got into the wrestling business. Then it turned into much more on my part, like a mentor-student type thing. He was a guy that I listened to and tried to emulate in how he carried himself inside and outside the wrestling business. Then through the years it got to be more than that. We were equals and friends. It got to the point where we talked about matches, and he asked what we should do in a particular spot. That was different because early on it wasn’t quite like that. I would sit there and be quiet and listen to what I was supposed to do. Then the fact he trusted me to even try to make a match better. He looked at me and trusted me to do what I was doing. ”

On what he wants people to most know about Taker outside of the ring: “I think the thing that surprised me the most was Undertaker is funny. He has a great sense of humor. He is just a really good guy. He is sort of a quiet man, but he is just a funny guy who will do anything for you. When you think of The Undertaker and this intimidating presence that we saw for so many years on TV, that ain’t Mark Calaway. Mark Calaway is a warm person. It’s hard to envision that when you see The Undertaker character to realize the person behind it is just a good man who will do anything for you. He has done a lot for me. He is literally the guy you would want to play golf with or have a beer with or invite over for a barbeque. That doesn’t necessarily fit the The Undertaker persona, but it is who he is at the end of the day.”