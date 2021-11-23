Kane on if He Thinks Triple H Is Capable of Taking WWE to Greater Heights

– Former WWE Superstar Kane, aka Glenn Jacobs, recently spoke to The Doug Collins Podcast, and he was asked if he thinks Triple H will succeed Vince McMahon in taking over WWE and if he sees Triple H as capable of taking WWE to even greater heights. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Kane on if he sees anyone capable of taking WWE to greater heights: “You know, I don’t know, actually. I’m not close enough to the company to say that right now. I think as companies mature, you become more risk-averse. Because you want to keep what you have and you’re afraid of losing that. Unfortunately, the downside is you become less aggressive and you don’t have that growth just because of where you’re at. I think you kind of see some of that, and that’s not a criticism, that just is what it is, and that’s the kind of lifecycle of an organization. So a lot of stuff as Vince gets older, I think things will change, for better or worse, I don’t know.”

Kane on WWE becoming more corporate and Triple H possibly taking over: “A lot of folks lament, especially some of the wrestlers, how the company’s become much more corporate, but it had to, I mean, in this day and age, that’s just how things work. So you see these natural changes and then you see a change in leadership, I don’t know what’s going to happen. Triple H, I think. has an amazing mind for the wrestling industry. If I were to say, you know, one person that could really take the company and take it even higher and even further, it would be him. I think he’s just got that kind of talent. He’s a genius at this stuff. You know, so but we’ll see what the future holds, certainly.”