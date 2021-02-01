Kane Praises Damian Priest, Says He Has A ‘Lot of Potential’

Kane is one of several names who made their return in the Men’s Royal Rumble match last night. He eliminated Dolph Ziggler and Ricochet before eventually getting thrown out by Damian Priest, who made his main roster debut. Kane spoke with WWE.com after the match and praised Priest.

He said: “Aw man, he’s got a ton of potential. I mean it stings because I would have liked to be in there longer. I would like to have won. But he is, I think he’s going to be an impact player in WWE. So I think you’re going to see a lot more moments like that from him to come.”