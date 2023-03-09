Kane Recalls Unmasking On Raw, Talks Potential Retirement Match

Kane had a lengthy in-ring run for WWE, and the Hall of Famer recently looked back on some of his big moments while weighed in on a potential retirement match. Glenn Jacobs spoke with PWMania for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:

On his experience working with The Undertaker: “It was amazing. Undertaker was my favorite superstar before I got into the WWE. He debuted right around the time I broke into the wrestling business. He’s always been my favorite. He was a big guy like me, and the character was amazing. He was the first big guy to combine size and athleticism that he did. There were a lot of big guys who couldn’t do the stuff he could do. Ultimately, not only was it of course a tremendous character and concept, but it was the fact that you had this guy who was 6’10, 300lbs, could walk across the top rope, and he’ll tell you himself he would move very methodically and did a lot of things a human being his size wouldn’t be able too. I have a great deal of respect for him as a performer before I even really got into the business. Then, when I was around him for a few years, all the stuff about him being the locker room leader is all true. He was the guy you didn’t want to disappoint, I remember one night I felt terrible because he was hurt and still went out and did a half an hour match. He was in pain and did the best that he could. He didn’t have to, he’s The Undertaker, he’s been there for 20 years and if he wanted to phone it in, nobody would say anything. Then I went out there and I worked hard, but I was like man, here he is. That was the moment when I decided I would never phone it in either. If he could go out there and wrestle at a high-level hurt, then we all could. Frankly, he is an idol. To be able to work with him, that closely and develop a close relationship with him, is just something dreams are made out of.”

On the moment when he took is mask off on Raw: “I was pumped about it. It was a change. I felt that Kane had gotten rather stale. The mask while it was a great asset because it provided a mystique and mystery that nobody else had, and also because we use our face a lot to show people emotion which is what WWE is all about and getting the audience to feel what you feel, I couldn’t do that they way I wanted to because of the mask and felt I was pretty limited. I was excited to do it. It was a different character. Kane went from being this physical monster that didn’t talk and the most emotion you got from him was a head tilt, which was very ambiguous and it meant that something bad was about to happen to somebody, to Kane now being a psychological monster. He went from being a Michael Myers to a Hannibal Lecter. To me, that’s more terrifying. Now you have a big, huge guy who is all messed up on the inside although he looked normal on the outside. The scars were on the inside and his psyche. To me, that’s much more terrifying than a masked dude running around. I was excited about it. I didn’t know it would do what it did and that it would be a completely different character. It was almost like debuting and starting all over again, except at a much higher level because you had all this history behind you.”

On his 2009 World Heavyweight Championship reign: “It was cool. I won the title against Austin at King of the Ring but then lost it the next day. So, to have a much longer run as champion was amazing. I had three pay-per-view matches with The Undertaker. To have the spotlight of the entire company on you in that way, was cool and the pinnacle of a wrestling career. It was cool. Winning the title against Austin, even though I only held it for one day, was still so special. It was at a time when WWE was taking off and going to the moon. Austin was the #1 guy. The night that I lost it in Cleveland, I have never, ever, been in front of an audience that was more electric than the one in Cleveland. It wasn’t me, it was just the situation, but I do think that helped propel the company to the next step. It gave Austin a credible opponent, got the crowd even more behind him, and it was just something that people didn’t see coming. Everyone thought at the end of the King of the Ring show that somehow Kane would set himself on fire, and how they would get out of that. Not that Kane beat Austin and oh my God what happens next.”

On the future of wrestling: “The wrestling world is like everything else. It’s always evolving and changing. It’s being pushed by consumer desires and what the people want to see. That changes constantly. That’s the struggle, but it’s also the art form. Being able to determine what you think is going to work, then making tweaks as you go along. One of the differences now is the internet. I remember one time Pat Patterson told me he was a wrestler, but the modern WWE performers are superstars. They cross the media and do a lot outside of wrestling. It’s not just wrestling, it’s also a lot of other things. When I first got into the wrestling business you were a wrestler, but now it’s changed. I’m a huge fan also of the women’s division in the WWE. It’s amazing to me. Sometimes the women put on the best match of the night. The athleticism is just unbelievable. I got to see that. I got to see when that started and see what it became. A lot of the other things that changed are the production as a whole in the WWE. We used to go out in a small arena and walk out through a curtain and there were lights and music and that was about it. Now, you go to WrestleMania and it is an over-the-top entertainment spectacle. It’s neat to see the changes. WWE is a great company and they’re very underrated with their performance and their ability to compete, not just in wrestling, but in the entertainment world. It’s some of the best entertainment on the entire planet. It’s interesting to watch the changes and see how WWE keeps evolving and the product keeps getting better and better.”

On a potential retirement match: “I’ll always leave that door open. In WWE we never say never. I don’t know what will happen. I do some stuff here and there in the WWE. That’s a part of me and it’s something I enjoy and want to do for the rest of my life. If it’s something in the ring, I don’t know. Maybe you have to ask Kane that question.”