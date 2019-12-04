Kane Discusses His Personal Respect for The Undertaker, Reinventing Himself for His Career, Never Really Retiring With WWE

– Sporting News recently interviewed WWE’s Kane (aka Glenn Jacobs), who was promoting his new book. Below are some highlights.

Kane how you never really retire all the way with WWE: “I think, with WWE, I don’t know if you ever really retire from it all the way, especially folks that are lucky enough to get in the position that I’m in. You can always do stuff and they can find creative ways to use you. That’s one of the things I really look forward to. When people ask me if I’m looking forward to getting back in the ring, I’m like, ‘eh, I don’t know what I’d be doing, but I’m sure at some point I’ll do something.'”

Kane on the longevity for his career: “That’s what I would attribute my longevity to, frankly, is the ability to reinvent myself. And I think that’s true for anyone who has a long career. They never stay the same character, quite the same character, the whole way through. Speaking about Daniel Bryan specifically, that was a blast and some of the most fun I had in my entire career because it was an absolute departure from the character that I played earlier. If you asked people in 1998 and again in 2004 would Kane be comic relief on the show, they would have looked at you like you were crazy. All of that was amazing. I hope that I was able to show people that I wasn’t just somebody who had a mask and didn’t talk all the time. There was some depth and I could do some different things and was hopefully a more well-rounded performer than people probably initially thought that I would be.”

Kane on his respect for The Undertaker: “Mark has always been a big advocate of mine. Our first match was in Smoky Mountain Wrestling back in 1995 and then fast-forward to how so much of my career would be intertwined with his and Kane would be a big part of The Undertaker’s story. I have an immense amount of personal respect for him. I would have never been able to do, in my career, what I was so fortunate to do if it hadn’t been for The Undertaker.”